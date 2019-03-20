Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Eden Church of the Brethren
4437 Richville Dr. S.W.
Canton, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Eden Church of the Brethren
4437 Richville Dr. SW.
Canton, OH
BEULA MAY GATES BOUGHNER WOLF


BEULA MAY GATES BOUGHNER WOLF Obituary
Beula May (Gates)

Boughner Wolf

Funeral services will be

Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Eden Church of the Brethren, 4437 Richville Dr. S.W., Canton, OH 44706, with Pastor Wayne Scott

officiating. Interment in Eden Cemetery.

Friends may call Thursday from 6 – 8 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave.,

Canton, and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church from 10 – 11 a.m.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 20, 2019
