Beula May (Gates)
Boughner Wolf
Funeral services will be
Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Eden Church of the Brethren, 4437 Richville Dr. S.W., Canton, OH 44706, with Pastor Wayne Scott
officiating. Interment in Eden Cemetery.
Friends may call Thursday from 6 – 8 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave.,
Canton, and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church from 10 – 11 a.m.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 20, 2019