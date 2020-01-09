|
Beulah DeHoff "Together Again"
On January 7, 2020, Beulah DeHoff left this earth to rest in the arms of Jesus after a prolonged illness. She will forever be remembered as wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pearl Sluss and Lowell Sluss, her step-father Leroy Rine, brother and sister-in-law, Clayton and Carolyn Sluss, and the love of her life, Richard (Dick) DeHoff to whom she had been married for 56 years prior to his death in 2010. Beulah leaves behind her three cherished daughters, Karen(Roger) Roethlisberger, Sue(Tom) Clark and Bonnie(Jack) Covington, eight grandchildren Danny (Jenna) Ross, Eva (Ray)LePelley, Mindy(Bryan)Hunsche, Amanda Roethlisberger(Billy), Krissy (Junior)Ribeiro, Stacy(Matt) Dickson, Brian (Sabrina) Clark, Carrie (Reese) Wymer, 12 great-grandchildren, three nieces and three nephews.
Beulah loved to cook, sew and serve her family and others. She loved bright colors and stiletto heels, family vacations, dominoes and picnics. Beulah was a longtime member of First Christian Church in Canton and the Kum Join Us Sunday School Class where she enjoyed great fellowship with special friends with whom she is now rejoicing.
The family will receive friends on Saturday January 11, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW, Canton, Ohio from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 12 p.m. with Chaplin Ron Iwanusa officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the Canton Christian Home and Community Hospice for the love and care Beulah received. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Beulah's name to the First Christian Church satellite campus fund or the Canton Christian Home. Beulah's favorite song was Amazing Grace. She is now enjoying this grace and is whole and at peace with her Savior. Amen. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020