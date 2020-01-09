Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
BEULAH L. DEHOFF

BEULAH L. DEHOFF Obituary
Beulah L. DeHoff

93, of Canton passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with funeral service to follow at 12 p.m., with Chaplin Ron Iwansua officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery.

Full obituary notice will be on Friday, January 10, 2020. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 9, 2020
