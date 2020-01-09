|
|
Beulah L. DeHoff
93, of Canton passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with funeral service to follow at 12 p.m., with Chaplin Ron Iwansua officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery.
Full obituary notice will be on Friday, January 10, 2020.
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 9, 2020