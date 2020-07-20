Beulah Marie Highben



87, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020. She was welcomed in Heaven by her late husband of 59 years, Alan Highben, and two of her sons, Wayne and Larry (Cotton) Highben who also preceded her in death. Beulah was born in Reedy, West Virginia to the late Herbert and Emma Mae (Anderson) Bush on December 22, 1932. Over the past ten years she was written off by several doctors saying she would not survive the congestive heart failure she was battling. In usual Beulah style, she proved them wrong with her strong will and determination. Beulah will forever be remembered for her love of family and friends. She never turned away anyone in need of a place to stay or a meal to eat. Over the years, she helped out several of her children's friends. Beulah loved gardening and her beautiful flowers. She was a very talented crafter. Her home was adorned in paintings, crafts, and afghans she crocheted. She was the best cook and baker. Her cookies, candies, and pies will be missed by all. She was an accomplished cake decorator. Beulah attended Washington High School and took pride in being a homemaker. Her and Alan were married on January 24, 1950 and lived in Crystal Springs until moving to Massillon in 1997. She was a member of Ohio Country & Western Music Association, Canton Chapter.



Beulah leaves behind her son, Dave (Jenny) Highben, and daughter, Linda Schindler (Scott) Smith both of Massillon; her grandchildren, Davey (Marisa) Highben of Columbus, and BJ Schindler of Massillon; her reason to live, great grandchildren, Isaac Highben of Columbus, Kelcey Leonard, and Karson & Kyler Schindler of Massillon; daughter-in-law, Debbie Highben of Massillon; and last but not least her granddaughter-in-law and wonderful live-in caretaker, Stefanie Stranger. Stefanie allowed Beulah's final wish; to pass at home with family, to be honored.



A Celebration of Beulah's life will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6- 7 p.m. before the service. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are also strongly encouraged. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.



