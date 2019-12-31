|
|
Beulah May (Berry) Johnston
99, peacefully passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 with family at her side. June 1, 2020 would have been her 100th birthday. She was born June 1, 1920 in East Canton to Elsie and Cletus Berry. She attended Central High School (now Timken High School), McKinley High School and Cosmetology School. She graduated as a beautician and worked at Square Beauty Shop in downtown Canton. June 24, 1939 she married John Johnston. Before he passed away, they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Beulah was a wonderful mother to her two daughters and sewed many of their clothes. She enjoyed gardening, refinishing furniture, sewing, needle pointing, rug hooking and creating beautiful wool braided rugs. Beulah was a member of First Christian Church for 90 years. She and her husband enjoyed many years boating on Atwood Lake. She kept busy by working jigsaw puzzles and following the Cavs and Indians. But most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. They were her greatest joy.
Beulah was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John and her brother, Delbert Berry. She is survived by her sister, Verna Zeiger of Canton; two daughters, Linda (Gil) Thewes of Canton and Jennifer Johnston of Kent; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, Lisa (Chad) Smith of Lexington, Ky., Kevin (Julie) Thewes and their children Cora and Luigi of Charleston, S.C., Julie (Jeff) Alexander and their children, Jason and Jamie of Hudson, Ohio, Andrew (Amy) Gresko and their sons, Owen and Carter of Cary, N.C., Mark (Megan) Thewes and their children Wade and Gwen of Parker, Colo., and several nieces and nephews. Beulah touched so many lives in her sweet, quiet and humble way. She will be greatly missed by many, especially her family. A special thank you goes to the loving, caring and compassionate staff at Canton Christian Home. So much kindness was shown not only Beulah but also her family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Canton Christian Home, 2550 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, Ohio 44709. Visitation to honor Beulah will be held on Friday Jan. 3, 2020 from 11-1 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL, with a funeral service at 1 p.m. officiated by Pastor Bill Moody. Burial will be held at North Lawn Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 31, 2019