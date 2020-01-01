Home

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Beulah May (Berry) Johnston


1920 - 2019
Beulah May (Berry) Johnston Obituary
Beulah May (Berry) Johnston

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Canton Christian Home, 2550 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, Ohio 44709. Visitation to honor Beulah will be held on Friday Jan. 3, 2020 from 11-1 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL, with a funeral service at 1 p.m. officiated by Pastor Bill Moody. Burial will be held at North Lawn Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 1, 2020
