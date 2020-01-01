|
|
Beulah May (Berry) Johnston
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Canton Christian Home, 2550 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, Ohio 44709. Visitation to honor Beulah will be held on Friday Jan. 3, 2020 from 11-1 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL, with a funeral service at 1 p.m. officiated by Pastor Bill Moody. Burial will be held at North Lawn Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 1, 2020