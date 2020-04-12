Home

Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
BEVERLY A. ENSLEY


1947 - 2020
BEVERLY A. ENSLEY Obituary
Beverly A. Ensley

age 72 of Canton, OH passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 following a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was born in Canton on May 24, 1947 to the late Edgar and Evangeline Flagg.

In addition to her parents, Beverly is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Kenneth Ensley in 2011, and her son, Charles Gregory Ensley in 2012. She will be remembered for her kindness, gentle nature and love of animals. Beverly is survived by her daughters, Diana (Brian) Horne of Canton and Janine Ensley of North Canton.

Per her wishes, there are no calling hours or services planned. Donations may be made in Beverly's memory to the Stark County Humane Society (5100 Peach St NE, Louisville, OH 44641). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 12, 2020
