Beverly A. Henthorne



Age 72 of Massillon, Ohio passed away in her residence surrounded by her children on Saturday, September 26, 2020. She was born in Massillon on January 14, 1948 to the late Donald and Dorothy (Mason) Parr.



In addition to her parents, Beverly is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Henthorne; brothers, Rodney, Donald, and Robert Parr; granddaughter, Christie Stanford; great-grandson, Jesse Paradiso; and stepfather, Gilbert Miller. She enjoyed playing music, playing bingo, and spending time with her grandchildren. Beverly is survived by her son, Rodney (Carolyn) Henthorne; daughters, Melissa Keller and her partner Wendy Latimer, Dorothy Neil, Katrina (Robert) Hall, lifelong friend, Tammie Standford; 20 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.



Please contact the family for information regarding a celebration of life reception. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store