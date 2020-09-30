1/1
Beverly A. Henthorne
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly A. Henthorne

Age 72 of Massillon, Ohio passed away in her residence surrounded by her children on Saturday, September 26, 2020. She was born in Massillon on January 14, 1948 to the late Donald and Dorothy (Mason) Parr.

In addition to her parents, Beverly is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Henthorne; brothers, Rodney, Donald, and Robert Parr; granddaughter, Christie Stanford; great-grandson, Jesse Paradiso; and stepfather, Gilbert Miller. She enjoyed playing music, playing bingo, and spending time with her grandchildren. Beverly is survived by her son, Rodney (Carolyn) Henthorne; daughters, Melissa Keller and her partner Wendy Latimer, Dorothy Neil, Katrina (Robert) Hall, lifelong friend, Tammie Standford; 20 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

Please contact the family for information regarding a celebration of life reception. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vrabel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved