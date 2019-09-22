Home

BEVERLY A. RICHARDSON


1932 - 2019
BEVERLY A. RICHARDSON Obituary
Beverly A. Richardson

age 87, of Canton, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was born on February 28, 1932 to the late Louis and Adah Williamson. She was a graduate of Canton Lincoln High School where she excelled in basketball. Beverly had owned ABC Car Wash for many years. She was a member of St. Stephen Martyr and had served in the church choir. Beverly was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing at Tam O'Shanter Golf Course. She also loved playing bridge and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Clifford R. Richardson; son, Clifford L. Richardson; as well as her brother, Louis Williamson; and sisters, Shirley Piatt and Phyllis Heddleson.

Beverly is survived by her sons, Robert Richardson of Canton, David (Lisa) Richardson of Jacksonville, Florida; daughters, Marcia (Jon) Skolmutch of San Clemente, California, Dawn (Bob) Miller of Street, Maryland; as well as eight grandchildren; several great grandchildren and three nephews and one niece.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective Guild on 9th Street in Canton or to the St. Stephen's Organ Fund, in her memory. The family invites you to please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Published in The Repository on Sept. 22, 2019
