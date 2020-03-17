|
Beverly Ann Bowers
age 84, long time Stark County resident passed away at her home in Massillon, March 15, 2020. She was born July 3, 1935 in Greentown, Ohio, to Carson and Sarah (Boston) Bowers.
Beverly spent time working at The Workshops in Canton, attended Greentown Methodist Church when she was younger, and was a long-time member of Canton Baptist Temple.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Greentown Cemetery.
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold - Canton
330-456-7291
Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2020