Beverly George Hess
Age 85 of Massillon, passed away after a lengthy illness on October 8, 2019 in her home surrounded by loved ones. Beverly was born on February 6, 1934 in Massillon to Theodore and Mary George. She graduated from Washington High School where she was a three-year member of the Tiger Swing Band. She was a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church in Massillon, the Massillon Woman's Club; she loved shopping and her family.
She is preceded by her parents; her brother, Theodore J. George Jr.; and son, Robert M. Hess III. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Robert M. Hess Jr.; children, Steven G. (Angela) Hess, and David R. (Lynn) Hess; grandchildren, Steven (Jessica) Hess Jr., Andrew Hess, Kathryn Hess, Briana Hess, Sara Hess, and Ashley Hess; great grandchildren, Blake Hess, Allen Hess, and Sophia Hess.
Friends and family may call on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at St. Timothy Episcopal Church. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mercy Hospice or St. Timothy Episcopal Church.
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Oct. 12, 2019