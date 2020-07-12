Beverly J. (Owens) Buterbaugh
79, died June 18 after a 7-year battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born in Cleveland, Beverly lived in Canton much of her life. A graduate of Lehman High School, she married Ralph Buterbaugh and raised a family while living in Wooster, New Philadelphia and then Canton. Beverly was a leader in Canton's cultural and arts environment, serving as president of the Massillon Woman's Club, the Canton Woman's Club and as a chair of Christkindl Markt/member of Canton Fine Arts Associates. She was an elder in the Presbyterian Church, a gourmet cook and a master (and teacher) of bridge. She was a loving, supportive mother who raised her children to be kind and self-confident.
She is survived by her husband; her daughter, Laura (Craig) Gordon of Bethesda, Md.; her granddaughter, Annabelle Gordon; and her grandson, Jamison Gordon. Preceded in death by her son, David Buterbaugh.
Services were private. Donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Condolences may be made to:www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)