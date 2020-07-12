1/1
Beverly J. (Owens) Buterbaugh
Beverly J. (Owens) Buterbaugh

79, died June 18 after a 7-year battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born in Cleveland, Beverly lived in Canton much of her life. A graduate of Lehman High School, she married Ralph Buterbaugh and raised a family while living in Wooster, New Philadelphia and then Canton. Beverly was a leader in Canton's cultural and arts environment, serving as president of the Massillon Woman's Club, the Canton Woman's Club and as a chair of Christkindl Markt/member of Canton Fine Arts Associates. She was an elder in the Presbyterian Church, a gourmet cook and a master (and teacher) of bridge. She was a loving, supportive mother who raised her children to be kind and self-confident.

She is survived by her husband; her daughter, Laura (Craig) Gordon of Bethesda, Md.; her granddaughter, Annabelle Gordon; and her grandson, Jamison Gordon. Preceded in death by her son, David Buterbaugh.

Services were private. Donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)

Published in The Repository on Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
