BEVERLY J. (FELLER) MOAURO

BEVERLY J. (FELLER) MOAURO Obituary
Beverly J. (Feller) Moauro

age 85 of Canton, passed away early Saturday morning at home after a long battle with Alzheimers. Born in Canton to the late Cletus and Kathryn (Oldfield) Feller; she was preceded in death by her grandson Ryan Jedel, and sisters: Carol Smith, Jean Albertson, and Kathy Feller. Beverly was a member of St. Mary/St. Benedict Catholic Church of Canton and the Alter Rosary Society of St. Mary/St. Benedict. She dearly loved her family and was an exceptional cook.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years John Moauro, children: John (Carol) Moauro, Pam (Dave) Stropki, Joe (Susan) Moauro, Toni (Jeff) Chatelain, Mike Moauro; 17 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; sister Sally (Alex) Gambow; brothers Rich Feller, and Tom (Dee) Feller. Due to COVID-19 there will be no calling hours.

A private family service will be held in the Rossi Family Funeral Home with Deacon Randy Smith officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Beverly's name may be made to St. Mary Catholic/St. Benedict Catholic Church of Canton.

Published in The Repository on Apr. 27, 2020
