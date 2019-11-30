|
Beverly J. Shank
83, of Wooster died on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Ohio's Hospice LifeCare. She was born in Massillon to Donald Hider and Dorothy Heather. On September 24, 1960 she married Donald R. Shank. He preceded her in death in 2015. Beverly graduated from Massillon High School in 1954 and was a member of Church of the Nazarene. She retired from Hawkins Cafeteria after 18 years and had worked for Keeney's Cafeteria for 18 years prior to working for Hawkins. She was a member of the Triway Boosters from 1975-1979, the Wooster Moose Lodge where she obtained the College of Regents Degree. Beverly enjoyed wintering in Las Vegas with her husband and loved spending time with her family and she loved her dogs.
She is survived by her children Debora K. (Dennis) Jones, Jeffery T. Shank and Donald L. (Cathy) Shank all of Wooster; grandchildren Stephanie (Shane) Lemon of Apple Creek, Shannon (Jeremy) Varnes of Shreve, Kristen (Josh) Keener of Orrville and Joshua Shank of Wooster; great-grandchildren Mason Shank and Tanner Varnes; siblings Ronald P. Moore of Wooster and Karen Rohrer Brown and Kathy Cochran both of Canton. Along with her husband, Beverly was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Charles Moore.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Wooster Church of the Nazarene, 3100 Oak Hill Rd., Wooster with Pastor Dan Bishop officiating. Interment will follow in Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 6:00-8:00 PM at McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster. Contributions may be directed to Ohio's Hospice LifeCare, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, Ohio 44691. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com
