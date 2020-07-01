BEVERLY J. TRBOVICH
1932 - 2020
Beverly J. Trbovich

"TOGETHER AGAIN"

Age 88, of Waynesburg, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 21, 1932 in Magnolia, a daughter of the late Dwain and Trouis (Swinford) Wells, and was a life resident of the Sandy Valley area. Bev was a 1950 graduate of Magnolia High School and had worked at The Timken Co. as a draftsman after high school. She was a member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church and also loved playing the piano. Our Mom was a homemaker, but most importantly she was devoted to her family and home.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Oscar Trbovich, on June 8, 2015, a sister, Betty Crilley, and an infant brother, Scott Wells. Bev is survived by three daughters, two sons, fifteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, Kathy and Don Pontones, and their children, Don, Jr. (Angela) Pontones, and their son, Kason, Kara (Nick) Pontius, and their children, Reagan and Wyatt, and Kelly Pontones; Anne and Dick Nixon, and their children, Steve (Katie) Nixon, and their son, Carter and one soon to be born, and Katie (Andrew) Irwin, and their children, Braxton and Ensley; Bev and Jeff Chiavari, and their children, Jeff, Jr. (Kate) Chiavari, and their daughter, Ava, Jenna (Patrick) Robbins, and Tia Chiavari; Dan and Nancy Trbovich, and their children, Alivia, Austin, and Logan; Oscar "Okie" and Sonja Trbovich, and their children, Tori and Tyler Trbovich and Trenton and Tre Leggett; also her sister, Linda Heffner and ex-brother-in-law, Bob Heffner.

Services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Fr. Aleksa Pavichevich officiating. Interment will be in Sandy Valley Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday 6-8 p.m. and Friday 10-11 a.m. before the service. Please observe social distancing at all times. Contributions in Beverly's memory may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 866-9425

Published in The Repository on Jul. 1, 2020.
