Beverly Jean Ann Jackovic Obituary
Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the mass beginning at 9 a.m. The family wishes to thank Hospice and the caring staff at Amherst Meadows. Charitable donations in honor of Beverly's life may be made to the Humane Society of Stark County, P.O. Box 7077, Canton, OH 44702, or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals by visiting their website. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home

and Crematory

330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Apr. 11, 2019
