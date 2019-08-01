|
Beverly Lewis Hershberger
93, of Walnut Creek and a former Navarre resident for many years, died Tuesday July 30, 2019 at Walnut Hills Retirement Center in Walnut Creek. She was born September 14, 1925 in Navarre to the late Grafton and Mary(Lutz) Hay. Following the death of her first husband, Willard Lewis, in 1984, Bev married Edward Hershberger on November 20, 1988. He survives. She had been employed in the office of Capital Plastics and the Mohler Company.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her daughter, Martha Smith; two sons, Douglas Lewis and Kim (Denise) Lewis; 7 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Greg; two sisters, Ellen Kaylor and Alice Hodgson; a brother, Richard Hay; and a grandchild.
Visiting hours will be Friday, August 2, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster. There will be no additional services.
Spidell- Brewster
330-767-3737
www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 1, 2019