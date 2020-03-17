Home

Beverly Rose French

Beverly Rose French Obituary
Beverly Rose French

age 85, of Canton, passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Bev was born May 5, 1934 to the late John and Elsie Sexton. She was a graduate of McKinley High and retired from Mercy Medical Center after 32 years of service. Also preceded in death by her husband, Jack French; brothers, John and Frank Sexton; sister, Marla Russo.

Bev is survived by sons, George (Sandy) Sprit and Bill (Debbie) Sprit of North Canton; daughter, Teri Lyn (Bob) Montoya of New Mexico; niece, Patti Russo; and brother, Ed Sexton; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Bev will most be remembered for her unconditional love, holiday and Sunday dinners. She admired her cat, Lady Bug and margaritas at Happy Hour with friends at Don Pablos.

Services were held and she will be laid to rest with her husband, Jack at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio. To share a memory or send condolences, visit us at: www.SchneebergerFuneral.com

Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2020
