Bill Bush
Age 91, of Canton, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 in the Canton Christian Home and is home in the arms of Jesus. He was born Dec. 27, 1928 in East Palestine to William and Emma (Tyson) Bush. Bill graduated from Minerva High School and went on to Cincinnati Bible College & Seminary. He later received his Master's in Theology from Trinity College as well as a doctorate in counseling. This son of a potter, grew to become a shepherd, who loved new adventures that enabled him to care for the flock of God in multi-faceted ways. His life's journey in ministry with God trekked 50-plus years, taking him from his home in Ohio, to Hawaii, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Tennessee to serve as a Christian preacher, college recruiter, missionary, counselor and children's home director. Through the power of the Spirit of Christ in him, Bill impacted countless souls whose lives were changed for good, all because he was a man who was molded by the Potters hand - the very hand of God. His humble life and gentle spirit truly served as a lighthouse over a stormy sea, helping many to find the way home to God through His Son, Jesus Christ. Esteemed and loved by all who knew him, he will be long remembered and dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Betty (Stauffer) Bush whom she married June 4, 1950; daughter, Linda (James) Lucas of DeMotte, IN; three sons: Dave (Terri) Bush of Malvern, Jim (Jean) Bush of Hillsboro, John (Peggy) Bush of Salem; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 2:00 pm in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be one hour prior to services from 1-2 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Canton Christian Home Benevolent Fund. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:
www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Feb. 12, 2020