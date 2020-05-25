Bill Getz
Gone too soon - You were the best husband, papa, brother, dad, friend and mentor. We all miss you so much.
Not a day goes by that we don't think or talk about you.
The memories will never be lost and our love for you will never fade.
"Thanks for all the fish!"
Published in The Repository on May 25, 2020.