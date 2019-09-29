|
|
Bill Sassaman
95, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019. He was born January 16, 1924 to the late Earl and Myrtle (Miller) Sassaman in Alliance. Following his graduation from AHS in June of 1942 he began an Apprenticeship at Transue & Williams as a Tool and Die Maker. His career was put on hold when he enlisted in the United States Army Air Force during World War II. After serving two years overseas, he returned to Alliance and married his high school sweetheart, Beatrice McGrew, in 1946. They spent 68 years together until her death in 2014. He loved his family and was passionate about golf. A member of Sleepy Hollow Country Club, most of his spare time was spent on the course but he never missed a piano recital, school function or an important event in his daughter's lives. After retirement from T&W in 1981 he continued to golf, travel and enjoy his four grandchildren.
Besides his wife he is preceded in death by his sister Betty (Romane) Burnell and best friend Elvin Madison. Surviving him are his daughters, Cathy Colley of North Canton, Patty (Pepper) Zwick of Hartville and grandchildren, Shawn (Samantha) Colley, Alan Colley, Kara Zwick, Andy Zwick, three great-grandsons and his niece Juli Burnell. The family would like to thank Aultman Hospice.
Per his request Cremation has taken place and there will be no services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Aultman Hospice.
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Sept. 29, 2019