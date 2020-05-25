BILL YATSKO
Loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He was an amazing person, and those that were lucky enough to know him were truly blessed. We miss you more than you could ever know. You left a great
legacy in those whose
lives you touched.
We love you
Published in The Repository on May 25, 2020.