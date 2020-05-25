BILL YATSKO
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BILL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BILL YATSKO

Loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He was an amazing person, and those that were lucky enough to know him were truly blessed. We miss you more than you could ever know. You left a great

legacy in those whose

lives you touched.

We love you

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved