Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Resources
More Obituaries for Billie Boston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billie J. Boston

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Billie J. Boston Obituary
Billie J. Boston

90, of Canton, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Bethany Nursing Home. She was born in Beckley, WV, on February 24, 1929 to the late Edward and Lilly Wood. Billie was a member of Canton Baptist Temple and loved spending time with her family. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be deeply missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Phillip Hedrick and her 2nd husband, Buryl Boston.

She leaves her daughters: Judy Carr, Loma Attanasio, Sandy Baxter and Vicki Hopkins; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in her name, to the Canton Baptist Tmple. Please visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now