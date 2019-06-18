|
Billie J. Boston
90, of Canton, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Bethany Nursing Home. She was born in Beckley, WV, on February 24, 1929 to the late Edward and Lilly Wood. Billie was a member of Canton Baptist Temple and loved spending time with her family. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be deeply missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Phillip Hedrick and her 2nd husband, Buryl Boston.
She leaves her daughters: Judy Carr, Loma Attanasio, Sandy Baxter and Vicki Hopkins; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in her name, to the Canton Baptist Tmple. Please visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 18, 2019