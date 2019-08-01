Home

Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Dalton
29 E. Main St.
Dalton, OH 44618
330-828-2536
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Dalton High School Auditorium
Billie J. McFarren

Billie J. McFarren Obituary
Billie J.

McFarren

A Celebration of Life Reunion will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Dalton High School Auditorium. A time of fellowship and light refreshments will follow the service in the high school cafeteria where you can share your stories and greet old friends. You are encouraged to wear your orange and black (or your own favorite school colors). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dalton High School Athletic Department, PO Box 514, Dalton OH 44618. An online obituary and guest registry are available at

www.zakmonbarrenfh.com

(Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-828-2536)
Published in The Repository on Aug. 1, 2019
