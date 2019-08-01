|
|
|
Billie J.
McFarren
A Celebration of Life Reunion will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Dalton High School Auditorium. A time of fellowship and light refreshments will follow the service in the high school cafeteria where you can share your stories and greet old friends. You are encouraged to wear your orange and black (or your own favorite school colors). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dalton High School Athletic Department, PO Box 514, Dalton OH 44618. An online obituary and guest registry are available at
www.zakmonbarrenfh.com
(Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-828-2536)
Published in The Repository on Aug. 1, 2019