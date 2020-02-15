|
Billy F. Wilson
"Together Again"
87, of Navarre, beloved husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family and went home to be with the Lord, early Wednesday morning, February 12, 2020. Born in Booth, West Virginia, September 10, 1932, a son to the late Homer and Annie (Cutright) Wilson. Billy is an honorably discharged Veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean Conflict. Relocating to the Navarre area following his time in the service, Billy worked as the foreman for Hall Paving Co. for several years before opening the former Alice's Restaurant in downtown Navarre as a co-owner with his late wife, Alice. They and their family all worked side-by-side for the 29 years the restaurant was in operation. Never idle for more than a minute, it seemed Billy enjoyed everything he did and found good in all of it. He enjoyed being with people and he and Alice kept a full social calendar with friends in antique car clubs. He was a 32nd Degree Mason in the Scottish Rite, Clinton Lodge 47 F&AM; served as a past president of the Al Koran Shrine and was honored for 35 years of service in Freemasonry. He was a member of Navarre VFW Post 5047 and a former member of Marshallville American Legion Post 718. Billy loved the outdoors; loved to putter in his garden; enjoyed a good game of cards and would often indulge his sweet-tooth with cakes and pies of his own creation – always with plenty to share.
Preceded in death by his parents; his dear wife, Alice (Hardman) Wilson; son-in-law, Mark Parsons; three brothers and a sister. Billy is survived by his children: Danny (Vicky) Wilson, of Navarre and Sandy Parsons, of Canton. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Sonya (Jeff) Poirier, Stephanie (Ryan) McCrae, Krystle Kraus, Jessica (David) Van Pelt, Danielle (Jay) Meyers, Rebecca Wilson and Rachel Wilson; and great-grandchildren: Kage Kraus, Chloe Poirier, Jennifer Van Pelt and Janis McCrae.
Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. (TODAY) Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Navarre. Billy's granddaughter, Danielle Meyers will officiate and burial with military honors will follow at East Union Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive condolences one hour prior to the services on (TODAY) Saturday morning, from 11:00 a.m. until Noon, in the funeral home. The family extends a special note of thanks to the caring staff at Aultman Woodlawn, Altercare of Navarre and Aultman Hospice for their professional skill, kindness and compassion. Memorial contributions may be made to Aultman Hospice.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 15, 2020