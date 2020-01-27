Home

Billy Haupt

Billy Haupt Obituary
In Loving Memory of

Billy Haupt

01/02/1985 - 01/27/2003

In our hearts you live on

as our beloved son, brother,

nephew, cousin, teammate

and friend. This world

does not possess the words

to express our love for

you, nor the words to

express our grief,

grief that will last until

we are together again.

May God hold you in his

arms until then.



Before January 27, 2003,

our family could not have

imagined the pain those of

you who have lost your precious children have felt and continue to feel. Our prayers

go out to all of you for your

loss and your devastating

heartbreak. Our continued

thanks to all of you, who

through your acts or words,

have expressed your feelings

for Billy and your kindness

to us. Please remember

him as we do.

The Haupt Family
Published in The Repository on Jan. 27, 2020
