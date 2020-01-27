|
|
In Loving Memory of
Billy Haupt
01/02/1985 - 01/27/2003
In our hearts you live on
as our beloved son, brother,
nephew, cousin, teammate
and friend. This world
does not possess the words
to express our love for
you, nor the words to
express our grief,
grief that will last until
we are together again.
May God hold you in his
arms until then.
Before January 27, 2003,
our family could not have
imagined the pain those of
you who have lost your precious children have felt and continue to feel. Our prayers
go out to all of you for your
loss and your devastating
heartbreak. Our continued
thanks to all of you, who
through your acts or words,
have expressed your feelings
for Billy and your kindness
to us. Please remember
him as we do.
The Haupt Family
Published in The Repository on Jan. 27, 2020