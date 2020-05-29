Billye Choate Chidsey
Billye Choate Chidsey

born in Wellington, Texas on May 13, 1929, died in Atlanta, GA on May 19, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her son Ray Coln and her daughter Fay Coln Lewis. She is survived by her daughter Dawn Coln Chidsey Atkins of Senoia, GA, her son Bryan Conn of Canton, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends.

She was well-known for her wonderful sense of humor. Her joy was cooking for others including, as she put it, "the sick, the lonely and the disappointed." Her headstone will read "I'd rather be in the kitchen." She will be forever remembered and forever loved.

Published in The Repository on May 29, 2020.
