Blanche Simmons
Age 96, of East Canton passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 in her home following a brief illness. Born April 20, 1923 in Carroll County, Ohio to the late Zacharia and Della (Carson) Slates. She was an East Canton resident most of her life and a 1941 graduate of Carrollton High School. Blanche was a member of Mt Tabor United Methodist Church.
Preceded in death by her husband, Harry R. Simmons in 2009; an infant son, Roy Simmons; two brothers and two sisters. She is survived by five children and spouses, James and Donna Simmons, Nancy and William Castro, Norma McCartney, Julie Deremer, Charles Simmons; five grandchildren, Jenna (Mike) Mihalus, Seth Ferguson, Brianna (Stan) McCartney-Simon, Coriandra (Eric) Sammon and Zachary McCartney; two great grandchildren, Elora and Memphis Sammon.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton. Interment in Liberty Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Wednesday from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 9, 2019