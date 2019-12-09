Home

Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
BLANCE SIMMONS

Blanche Simmons

Age 96, of East Canton passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 in her home following a brief illness. Born April 20, 1923 in Carroll County, Ohio to the late Zacharia and Della (Carson) Slates. She was an East Canton resident most of her life and a 1941 graduate of Carrollton High School. Blanche was a member of Mt Tabor United Methodist Church.

Preceded in death by her husband, Harry R. Simmons in 2009; an infant son, Roy Simmons; two brothers and two sisters. She is survived by five children and spouses, James and Donna Simmons, Nancy and William Castro, Norma McCartney, Julie Deremer, Charles Simmons; five grandchildren, Jenna (Mike) Mihalus, Seth Ferguson, Brianna (Stan) McCartney-Simon, Coriandra (Eric) Sammon and Zachary McCartney; two great grandchildren, Elora and Memphis Sammon.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton. Interment in Liberty Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Wednesday from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Published in The Repository on Dec. 9, 2019
