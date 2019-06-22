|
Blanche Eileen (Miller) Schmucker
"Together Again"
age 89, went home to be with Jesus on June 21st, 2019 at Walnut Hills Nursing Home. Blanche "Bea' was born at home to D. Frank and Susanna (Shantz) Miller on July 4th, 1929 in Millersburg, Ohio. She graduated with honors in 1947 from Millersburg High School. Her desire was to be a nurse, but she found her calling, which was serving, and lovingly taking care of her husband and family. She met Sheldon at church camp and they married on July 9th, 1950. Blanche and Sheldon enjoyed 67 1/2 years of marriage together before Sheldon went to be with Jesus on Jan. 15th, 2018. Blanche is also preceded in death by her grandson, Christopher; and her siblings, Helen Burkey, Leda Crissey, Arthur Miller, Mary McClelland, Orin Miller and Shirley Owen. Blanche is survived by her children, Brad (Diane), Patricia (Patrick) Sage, Doug, Wes (Kris) and Sheila (Steve Trifelos). She was a loving Nonny to her 13 grandchildren, Brandon (Cassie), Brittany, Jarad (Lyndsi), Lacie (Nate), Janelle (Jeremy), Allison (Billy), Jonathon (Lauren), Ryan (Jessica), Laura, Alex (Jenny), Rachel, Daniel and Jenna. Also her great-grandchildren, Eva, Owen, Wyatt, Lana, Vayda, Noah, Madalyn, Jackson, Marshall, Hayes, James and a baby on the way. She is also survived by her sister, Janet (Pete) Litwiller of Hopedale, Ill.
Blanche lived a full and selfless life. She lived to serve her family. She enjoyed cooking and baking for those she loved. Anyone who was blessed enough to receive the offerings from her kitchen would say that she made the best red velvet cake, sticky buns, grape pie and more. Blanche was a founding member and volunteer at Pomerene Hospital Auxiliary. She was always involved in church activities in Ohio and Florida where she spent her winters with Sheldon. Blanche loved singing hymns with her beautiful voice up to the very end. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Walnut Hills Nursing Home and LifeCare Hospice for their loving and compassionate care for our mom. In memory of Blanche, contributions can be made to the Children's Ministry at NewPointe Community Church, Millersburg campus, 8882 State Route 39, Millersburg, Ohio 44654 or to The Love Center Food Pantry, 1291 Massillon Road #A, Millersburg, Ohio 44654. Our sparkling firecracker gets to spend her 90th Birthday in Heaven this year.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at NewPointe Community Church, Millersburg, Ohio with Pastors Dwight Mason and Dan Wigton officiating. Burial will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery, Millersburg, Ohio. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at NewPointe Community Church. Those wishing to share a memory or make online condolences may do so by visiting www.alexanderfhinc.com.
Published in The Repository on June 22, 2019