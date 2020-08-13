Blanche M. Barner
"Together Again"
92, of Wooster, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Summa Health Hospital, in Akron. Blanche was born March 26, 1928 in West Lebanon, Ohio to George A. and Myrtle "Mary" (Groft) Hofacre. She married Robert J. Barner on April 28, 1951. He passed in 2002. Blanche was a homemaker and milked cows on a dairy farm, before retiring to work part time at the Amish Door. She was a member of Overton Community Church. Blanche enjoyed mushroom hunting, spending time with her family at their cabin, needlework, and gardening.
Blanche will be deeply missed by her children: Darlene L. Donley of Glenmont, Bennie (Valerie) Barner and George Barner both of Wooster; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren. Blanche was preceded in death by her sons, Robert Barner, Jr., and Ken Thorn, Sr.; two grandsons, Ryan and Caleb Barner; granddaughter, Alisha Barner; and she was the last of her seven sisters and one brother.
Friends may call Thursday (TONIGHT), from 6 to 8 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home, Sherwood Chapel, Wooster. Burial will be at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be made at: www.RobertsFuneralHome.com
Roberts Funeral Home, Sherwood Chapel, 330-345-5665