Blanche Reinart
Age 85, of Chapel Hill Community passed away on Friday November 20, 2020. She was born on March 31, 1935 in Malvern, Ohio to the late Jesus and Maria (Adilla) Pontones, one of 14 children born to Spanish Immigrants. She graduated from Malvern High School and received her degree in business from Kent State University. Her career included working for Polsky's, Stark State University and The Central Intelligence Agency. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Massillon. Her hobbies included sewing, furniture upholstery and playing classical guitar.
Preceded in death by her first husband, Paul Kocher; second husband, Jack Reinart; and 10 siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Keller; son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Encarnita Reinart; grandchildren, Danielle (Sean) Manning, Adam Reinart, Madison Reinart; siblings, Elias (Consuela) Pontones, John Pontones, Anne (George) Kast; and numerous relatives and friends.
Family and friends are welcome to arrive prior to the service on Monday between 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Arnold and Shriver Funeral Home, 4817 Cleveland Ave. Services begin at 1:30 in the funeral home with Father Ed Gretchko celebrant and will be live streamed for all to watch at www.facebook/arnoldfuneralhomes. Final resting place is Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
