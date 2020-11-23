Blanche Reinart
Family and friends are welcome to arrive prior to the service on Monday between 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Arnold and Shriver Funeral Home, 4817 Cleveland Ave. Services begin at 1:30 in the funeral home with Father Ed Gretchko celebrant and will be live streamed for all to watch at www.facebook/ arnoldfuneralhomes. Final resting place is Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
