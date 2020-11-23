1/
Blanche Reinart
Blanche Reinart

Family and friends are welcome to arrive prior to the service on Monday between 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Arnold and Shriver Funeral Home, 4817 Cleveland Ave. Services begin at 1:30 in the funeral home with Father Ed Gretchko celebrant and will be live streamed for all to watch at www.facebook/ arnoldfuneralhomes. Final resting place is Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association.

Arnold Shriver

330-455-0349

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
NOV
23
Service
01:30 PM
Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
330-455-0349
