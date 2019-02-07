|
Bob Kuhns
Age 88, of East Sparta, passed away Mon., Feb. 4, 2019, in his residence. Born in Dover, a son of the late Albert and Isabelle (Gowins) Kuhns. Bob was a 1948 graduate of Dover High School and a member of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church. He served with the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict, and retired from Laborers Union Local #894 in Akron.
Preceded in death by three sisters. Survived by his wife, Shirley Kuhns, with whom he celebrated their 61st Wedding Anniversary on July 20th; two daughters and one son-in-law, Glenda and Herman Yekel, and Yvonne Kuhns; one son and daughter-in-law, Dwight and Valerie Kuhns; and four grandchildren, Nicholas (Aryn) Kuhns, Abigail Yekel, Benjamin Kuhns, and Winston Yekel.
A Memorial Service will be held Sat. at 11 a.m. in the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church with Pastor Scott Anderson officiating. The family will receive friends in the church hall immediately following the service. The Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia is in charge of services. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's memory may be made to the , PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.
Gordon (330)866-9425
Published in The Repository on Feb. 7, 2019