|
|
Bob White
95, passed away on Aug. 3, 2019. Bob was born on June 27, 1924 the son of John and Pearl White. Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a man of faith and attended Canton Baptist Temple. Bob was also a 71 year member of Canton Lodge #60 F&AM, AASR Valley of Canton,VFW, American Legion, Eagles and American Federation of Musicians Local #111. Bob was well known as a drummer, teacher, and his band "Bob White and the Diamonds". He enjoyed driving a red convertible for 30 plus years in the Hall of Fame Parade.
He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wives, Kathleen Reemsnyder, Betty White, and Colleen White; and half-brother, Richard White. Bob is survived by his loving family, sons, Thomas (Shari) White, and Mark (Beth) White; grandchildren, Lisa, Stacy, Jeff, Mark, Steve, and Amy; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL) where services will be held 12 p.m. with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. A Masonic Service will be held at 10:45 a.m. Interment will take place at Sunset Hill Burial Park. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 6, 2019