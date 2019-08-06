Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:45 AM
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bob White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bob White


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bob White Obituary
Bob White

95, passed away on Aug. 3, 2019. Bob was born on June 27, 1924 the son of John and Pearl White. Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a man of faith and attended Canton Baptist Temple. Bob was also a 71 year member of Canton Lodge #60 F&AM, AASR Valley of Canton,VFW, American Legion, Eagles and American Federation of Musicians Local #111. Bob was well known as a drummer, teacher, and his band "Bob White and the Diamonds". He enjoyed driving a red convertible for 30 plus years in the Hall of Fame Parade.

He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wives, Kathleen Reemsnyder, Betty White, and Colleen White; and half-brother, Richard White. Bob is survived by his loving family, sons, Thomas (Shari) White, and Mark (Beth) White; grandchildren, Lisa, Stacy, Jeff, Mark, Steve, and Amy; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL) where services will be held 12 p.m. with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. A Masonic Service will be held at 10:45 a.m. Interment will take place at Sunset Hill Burial Park. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bob's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now