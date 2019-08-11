|
|
Bobbie Ford 1940–2019
Mr. Bobbie Ford went home to be with the Lord on August 3rd 2019 in Riverdale, Georgia. Bobbie was born August 28, 1940 in Sylacauga, Alabama to Mr. Ernest and Mrs. Robbie Ford. He graduated from East Highland High School of Sylacauga, and shortly thereafter moved to Canton, Ohio. He worked for nearly thirty years at the Canton, Ohio Ford Motor Plant. After moving to Atlanta, Georgia he continued to work for the Ford Motor Company where he retired after a total of 37 years. Bobbie enjoyed jazz and gospel music. He played multiple musical instruments, including the piano, organ, trumpet, and saxophone. He played in multiple bands throughout his life, often with his brother, Stanley Ford. He was often sought after for musical performances. Bobbie repented of his sins and accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior years ago, and confessed Jesus as Lord. He loved the Word of God, and regularly called out to the Lord.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, and his sister, Ernest Faye Morgan. He is survived by his wife, Veronica Ford, his children, Mrs. Robbie (Owens) Franklin of Illinois, Dr. Gwendolyn (Darvin) Lynch of Ohio, Ms. Yvette Ford of Minnesota, Ms. Penny Ford of Ohio, and Ms. Tiffany Ford of Ohio, his grandchildren, Mariah, Tarion John, Miles, Machias, Malia, and Mya, his sisters Wilma Parks and Willa Hamm , both, of Georgia, his brother, Stanley (Phyllis) Ford of Georgia, and a host of nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service is planned for the family. Condolences are being received at 3515 35th St. N.E., Canton, Ohio, 44705.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 11, 2019