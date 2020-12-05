Bobbie M. (Crisp, Barton) Bates
Age 90, went home to greet her Lord after a lengthy illness. She was born August 17, 1930 in Robbinsville, N.C. to the late Joshua and Nan (Howell) Crisp. Bobbie was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She seldom met a stranger and her love for God and for people was evident in all she did. Preceded in death by her first husband, Glenn Barton; second husband, Leo Bates; granddaughter, Megan Breniser; sisters, Ruth Beauchamp and Mary Young; brothers, Delmas and Eugene Crisp. Bobbie is survived by her two children, Debbie (Mark) Breniser, and Denny (Sharon) Barton; three grandchildren, Matthew (Ashley), Rachel and Katelyn (Joe); four great-grandchildren, Rylie, Alani, Kayden and Mason; one sister, Grace Carter ; three stepchildren; seven step-grandchildren and their children, and many nieces and nephews.
Bobbie graduated from Canton South High School in 1948 and was a career housewife and mother until the early 70's when she went to work as an Educational Aide at Canton South High School, retiring in 1991. She was a member of the Canton Baptist Temple since her move to Ohio as a teen and she was a charter member of the Canton Baptist Temple Choir when it was formed by Rev. Bob Johnson and Rev. Ronnie Cannon. She truly loved singing in the choir and continued to do so into her 70's. She also enjoyed sports, and she was on the church bowling league well into her 8O's. She especially enjoyed watching the Cavaliers on TV. Bobbie will be terribly missed but we know Heaven will be that much sweeter because she is there.
Funeral services will be Monday December 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Canton Baptist Temple in the Henniger Ministry Center. Pastor Mike Frazier and Rev. Delaney Young will officiate. Friends and family will be received one hour before services at the church (12-1 p.m.) Guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing. The family wishes to thank Bethany Nursing Home for their loving care of Bobbie this last year. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
