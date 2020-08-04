Bobby Joe Higginswent home to be with the Lord on July 27, 2020. He was born in Canton, Ohio on January 2, 1956 to the late Dovie Higgins and Frank Liolios. He attended Harford Junior High and McKinley High School. He worked various jobs including achieving the top salesman award for Kirby Sweeper Company and was Manager of Mr. Hero for over eight years. He was a member of Trinity Gospel Temple in Canton, Ohio. Bobby had an extraordinary passion for music and at the age of three he would listen to the record player for numerous hours every day. He took guitar lessons at the age of nine and his teacher was amazed by his talent and the fact that he could play by ear. He was skilled at playing many instruments including the piano, drums, percussion, violin and bass guitar but his expertise was the lead and rhythmic guitar. Throughout his youth and adult life he organized numerous bands including the Purple Acid Experience, Switchboard and Zambezi. His bands played at local venues and were the opening act for The O'Jays, the Bar-Kays, the Dramatics, Rufus and Chaka Khan, Parliament, The Funkadelic's and George Clinton. He had the honor of performing with George who gave him the nick name "red top".In addition to his parents, Bobby is preceded in death by his brother William; sisters, Beverly (Joyce) Nicholson and Dorothy; daughter, Bobbie Joe. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Trish; son, Bobby Joe II; daughter, Skeye; son, Geno; step daughter, Christy; sister, Jennifer; grandchildren, Alec, Alyssa, Elena, Aiden, Aidrianna, Trenton, Samara, Aubriella; longtime dedicated friends, Kip Hawkins, Gregory Gardener, Donnie Martin, Lee Gaw, Durad Keith, Tom Witliski, Arthur Mitchell, James Walker, Jesse Burns, Bruce Gonzales, Cathy Swift, Teresa Tabler and June Sparkman.A Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday. August 5, 2020, Rhoden Memorial Home, Canton, Ohio 44702. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service.