Bobby Lee Fredericks
age 86, 1934-2020. Bobby passed away suddenly from cardiac related disease May 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Joan Fredericks for 63 years; loving father of Diane (Linus T. Grogan, Jr.), Bryan (Lynn), Marilyn (Michael Francu), Robert and Paul (Kelly); grandfather of Thomas Grogan (Alyssa), Charles Grogan (Carrie), Pauline Grogan (Cody Kirk), Brandon Fredericks (Sara), Nathan Fredericks (Jamie), Andrew Fredericks (Kaylee Rose), Veronica nee Francu (Tony Rosario), Jessica nee Francu (Gino Karim), Karissa Fredericks, Rebekah Pereza, Sarah Fredericks, Jonathan Fredericks, David Fredericks and Hannah nee Fredericks (Jonathan Austin); great-grandfather of Robert Grogan, Bo and Bryar Fredericks, Nello Rosario-Francu, Alexandra and Nathaniel Pereza, Josiah Austin, preceded in death by his granddaughter, Maria Francu.
Funeral services and interment will be private. Memorial service to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the United Indian Missions International at P.O. Box 6429, Glendale Arizona 85312 founded by his brother, Donald Fredericks, please indicate "In memory of Bobby Lee Fredericks". Donations can also be made online at www.uim.org. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Published in The Repository on May 12, 2020.