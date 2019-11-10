Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby R. Butler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby R. Butler Obituary
Bobby R. Butler

82, from Hartville, Ohio passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on November 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Butler (O'Brien); their children, Maria J. Butler, Victor J. Butler(Joan), Jonathan S. Butler(Janet), Suzanne Butler, and his daughters, June Brookshire and Ramona Gonzalez(Luis); his grandchildren, Leslie, ShaSha, Jonathan Jr., Tyler, and Jacob, and his great grandchildren, Marlee, Landen, Ethan, Ana, Jeremiah, Oliver, Clara, & Nora. He is also survived by his siblings, Margaret Becton Thomas Butler, Linda Toth, Helen Wilson; and many nieces and nephews.

Bobby was born January 1, 1937 in Ozone, Tenn. to Cheatom W. Butler and Aro Butler (Coffelt). He married Nancy L. Butler (O'Brien) on February 2, 1962. He worked for the Teledyne Monarch Rubber Company as a maintenance mechanic, in Hartville, Ohio for 25.5 years. He retired from Hamlin Steel after 15 years as a maintenance electrician where he proudly served two terms as President of his UAW union, Local 1094. He was a past Master of Wadsworth #385 Masonic Lodge in 1992. He was also awarded a proclamation by Wadsworth Mayor, John Hanna for "high moral character and integrity". His passions included collecting vinyl records of all music genres, hiking, woodworking, traveling, and family ancestry research. More than anything Bobby loved being with his family.

Calling hours are Tuesday 4-7 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville and one hour prior to services Wednesday 10-11 a.m. Funeral services are in the funeral home Wednesday 11 a.m. Final resting place is Mount Peace Cemetery. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bobby's life.

Arnold Hartville 330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -