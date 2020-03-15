|
|
Bonita F. Parker Wilcox
66, of Canton, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was born June 1, 1953 in Montgomery, Alabama. She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Parker Sr. and son, Dante A. Parker.
Bonita is survived by her mother, Carrie Parker; brothers, Robert Parker, Jr. (Rhonda Garner), Kim Allen (Jocelyn) Parker; sister, Tracey Parker; granddaughter, Taylor Parker; two great grandchildren; niece, Chelle (Inman) Parker; and a host of family and friends.
Private services will be held at the conveniences of the family. Burial in North Lawn Cemetery. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 15, 2020