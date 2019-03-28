The Repository Obituaries
|
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
(330) 767-3737
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spidell Funeral Home
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH
Bonita K. "Bonnie" Hess


Bonita K. "Bonnie" Hess
Bonita K.

"Bonnie" Hess

75, of Navarre, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at her home. She was born in Massillon on June 16, 1943 to the late Donald and Mary (Scoville) DeWalt and retired from Country Lawn Nursing Home having previously worked at Massillon Community Hospital.

She is survived by her husband, Marvin L. Hess; children, Chuck (Linda) Hess of Canton, Dan Hess of Massillon and Beth Hess of Dalton; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Sue Brogdon of Massillon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister.

Friends may call on Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster. There will be no services.

Spidell – Brewster

330-767-3737

www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 28, 2019
