Home

POWERED BY

Services
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonita Grossi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonita M. Grossi


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonita M. Grossi Obituary
Bonita M. "Bonnie" Grossi

Age 68, of Waynesburg, entered eternal life with Almighty God on Saturday, August 10, 2019. She was born July 12, 1951 in Canton, a daughter of the late Marvin and Mary (Giannelli) Grossi, and was a Waynesburg resident all her life. Bonnie was a graduate of the former St. Edward High School in Carrollton, and attended Kent State University. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church. Bonnie was a selfless person who always put others first, and taught us all that true joy is found in giving. She is now at peace with the angels and saints.

Bonnie is survived by three sisters and five brothers, Nancy (Randy) Moore, Deanna (Harry) Hunter, Julie (William) Rodgers, Richard Grossi, William Grossi, Daniel (Vicki) Grossi, Kenneth (Sharon) Grossi, and Timothy (Christine) Grossi, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Joseph Zamary as Celebrant. Interment will be in Sandy Valley Cemetery. Friends may call Monday, August 19, 2019, 6-8 p.m. at the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia. She will be greatly missed by her family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bonnie's memory may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 400 West Lisbon St., Waynesburg, OH 44688. The family wishes to thank all those who have taken care of Bonnie throughout all these years. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now