Bonita M. "Bonnie" Grossi
Age 68, of Waynesburg, entered eternal life with Almighty God on Saturday, August 10, 2019. She was born July 12, 1951 in Canton, a daughter of the late Marvin and Mary (Giannelli) Grossi, and was a Waynesburg resident all her life. Bonnie was a graduate of the former St. Edward High School in Carrollton, and attended Kent State University. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church. Bonnie was a selfless person who always put others first, and taught us all that true joy is found in giving. She is now at peace with the angels and saints.
Bonnie is survived by three sisters and five brothers, Nancy (Randy) Moore, Deanna (Harry) Hunter, Julie (William) Rodgers, Richard Grossi, William Grossi, Daniel (Vicki) Grossi, Kenneth (Sharon) Grossi, and Timothy (Christine) Grossi, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Joseph Zamary as Celebrant. Interment will be in Sandy Valley Cemetery. Friends may call Monday, August 19, 2019, 6-8 p.m. at the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia. She will be greatly missed by her family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bonnie's memory may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 400 West Lisbon St., Waynesburg, OH 44688. The family wishes to thank all those who have taken care of Bonnie throughout all these years. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 17, 2019