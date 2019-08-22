Home

Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home
304 2Nd St Nw
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-2121
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home
304 2Nd St Nw
Carrollton, OH 44615
BONNIE A. NAPE


1955 - 2019
BONNIE A. NAPE Obituary
Bonnie A. Nape

64 years old, of Carrollton, passed away August 20, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Bonnie was born in Petersburg, Ohio (Carroll County), March 14, 1955 to the late Donald and Lois (Moyer) Nape. Besides her parents Bonnie was preceded in death by her brother, Rick Nape of Coshocton; a niece, Billy Jo Peters; and a nephew, Kevin Nape.

Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Tracy (Terry) Craven; son, Donald (Sara) Lewis; her four special grandchildren: Aaron Lewis, Casey Crowl, Tommy and Emilie Craven; siblings: Don, Jr. (Roberta), Beverly (Scott) Young, Barbara (Tom) Anthony, Jerry (Kathy) Nape, and Terry Nape. Bonnie had seven very special nieces and nephews, 10 GREAT nieces and nephews, plus her special friend, Gerald H. Jones.

Friends and family may call, pay respects, share memories, and visit with the family at Allmon, Dugger, Cotton

Funeral Home in Carrollton on Friday, 23rd., from 4-6 p.m., with a dinner following at the VFW in Carrollton.

Allmon Dugger & Cotton, 330-627-2121
Published in The Repository from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
