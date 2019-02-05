|
Bonnie E. Day
59, of Sandyville, OH, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Hennis Care Center. She was born in Canton on March 27, 1959, to the late Charles and Marion Elliott and was a 1977 graduate of GlenOak High School. Bonnie was employed as an office worker with WalMart, and attended Faith Community Church. She loved flowers and enjoyed gardening, cooking and softball.
Bonnie leaves her husband, John R. Day, whom she married on March 15, 1986; son, John S. Day; daughter and son-in-law, Sara and Joshua Campbell; grandchildren: Emily, Natalie, Addison and Sophia; sisters, Diane Wingerter and Teresa Hall; and brothers, David and Carl Elliott.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service from 5-6 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 5, 2019