Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BONNIE DAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BONNIE E. DAY


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
BONNIE E. DAY Obituary
Bonnie E. Day

59, of Sandyville, OH, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Hennis Care Center. She was born in Canton on March 27, 1959, to the late Charles and Marion Elliott and was a 1977 graduate of GlenOak High School. Bonnie was employed as an office worker with WalMart, and attended Faith Community Church. She loved flowers and enjoyed gardening, cooking and softball.

Bonnie leaves her husband, John R. Day, whom she married on March 15, 1986; son, John S. Day; daughter and son-in-law, Sara and Joshua Campbell; grandchildren: Emily, Natalie, Addison and Sophia; sisters, Diane Wingerter and Teresa Hall; and brothers, David and Carl Elliott.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service from 5-6 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reed Funeral Home
Download Now