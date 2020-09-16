Bonnie F. Sellers
"Together Again"
Age 91, of Centerville Village in Carrollton, passed away Thur., Sept. 10, 2020. Born Feb. 21, 1929 in Magnolia, a daughter of the late Iris and Lena (Beegle) Hudson. She was a Waynesburg resident for many years, moving to Malvern in 1992 and Carrollton in 2016. Bonnie was a 1947 graduate of Malvern High School, a member of the former St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waynesburg and retired from DLH Industries in East Canton.
Preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, William Sellers; her son, William David Sellers, and two brothers, Paul and Herman Hudson. Survived by one daughter, Linda (Bob) Miller; two sons, Daniel (Joyce) Sellers and Eric (Sharon Hackbart) Sellers; two sisters, Anna Hudson and Carolyn Diehl; two grandchildren and one great grandson, Erin Sellers (Andy Mackle) and her son, Levi Crawford, Logan Sellers (Kristen Schrockman), and Sharon's daughter, Naomi Hackbart.
A Memorial Service will be held Thur. at 2 pm in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia. Interment in Sandy Valley Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Facial covering and social distancing will be required. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
