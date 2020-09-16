1/1
BONNIE F. SELLERS
1929 - 2020
Bonnie F. Sellers

"Together Again"

Age 91, of Centerville Village in Carrollton, passed away Thur., Sept. 10, 2020. Born Feb. 21, 1929 in Magnolia, a daughter of the late Iris and Lena (Beegle) Hudson. She was a Waynesburg resident for many years, moving to Malvern in 1992 and Carrollton in 2016. Bonnie was a 1947 graduate of Malvern High School, a member of the former St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waynesburg and retired from DLH Industries in East Canton.

Preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, William Sellers; her son, William David Sellers, and two brothers, Paul and Herman Hudson. Survived by one daughter, Linda (Bob) Miller; two sons, Daniel (Joyce) Sellers and Eric (Sharon Hackbart) Sellers; two sisters, Anna Hudson and Carolyn Diehl; two grandchildren and one great grandson, Erin Sellers (Andy Mackle) and her son, Levi Crawford, Logan Sellers (Kristen Schrockman), and Sharon's daughter, Naomi Hackbart.

A Memorial Service will be held Thur. at 2 pm in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia. Interment in Sandy Valley Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Facial covering and social distancing will be required. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330)866-9425

Published in The Repository on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
Memories & Condolences
