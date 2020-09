Bonnie F. Sellers"Together Again"Age 91, of Centerville Village in Carrollton, passed away Thur., Sept. 10, 2020. Born Feb. 21, 1929 in Magnolia, a daughter of the late Iris and Lena (Beegle) Hudson. She was a Waynesburg resident for many years, moving to Malvern in 1992 and Carrollton in 2016. Bonnie was a 1947 graduate of Malvern High School, a member of the former St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waynesburg and retired from DLH Industries in East Canton.Preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, William Sellers; her son, William David Sellers, and two brothers, Paul and Herman Hudson. Survived by one daughter, Linda (Bob) Miller; two sons, Daniel (Joyce) Sellers and Eric (Sharon Hackbart) Sellers; two sisters, Anna Hudson and Carolyn Diehl; two grandchildren and one great grandson, Erin Sellers (Andy Mackle) and her son, Levi Crawford, Logan Sellers (Kristen Schrockman), and Sharon's daughter, Naomi Hackbart.A Memorial Service will be held Thur. at 2 pm in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia. Interment in Sandy Valley Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Facial covering and social distancing will be required. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com Gordon (330)866-9425