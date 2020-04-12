Home

BONNIE GRISSOM


1962 - 2020
BONNIE GRISSOM Obituary
Bonnie Grissom

age 58, of Perry Township, passed away peacefully on April 7th., after a long battle with cancer. Bonnie was born in Canton, OH on April 9, 1962. She graduated from Perry High School. Bonnie was married to her loving husband and best friend, Joe Grissom, for many many years. Bonnie worked as a nursing assistant at Sprenger Nursing Home in Massillon. She enjoyed her job, as well as the staff and residents of the facility. The family would like to thank Sprenger for their outpouring of support and care during her illness.

Bonnie is survived by her husband Joe, and their children Jodi Solares, Joe Grissom, Dustin Dowell, and Dustin Grissom, and grandchildren Schuylar, Huntyr, Taylen, Dylan, Haleigh, Brenna, Melina, Ayden, Yoselin, and Hazel, father Jerry Dowell, and her brother Jerry Dowell (JR). Bonnie is preceded in death by her mother Phyllis Kasserman.

Bonnie requested to be cremated. There will be no services held at this time. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date for her immediate family.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 12, 2020
