Bonnie Jean Corn
Bonnie Jean Corn

Bonnie Jean Corn age 90, of Flagler Beach, Fla., WENT HOME TO BE WITH THE LORD on May 15th, 2020. Born in Cambridge, Ohio. She leaves behind her loving husband, Irving W. Corn and a daughter, LaDawna Carney. Words cannot describe how much she was loved and will be missed by all who knew her.

Due to Covid-19 only a small family gathering will take place at the graveside on June 9th at 11 am at Sunset Hills.

Published in The Repository on Jun. 7, 2020.
