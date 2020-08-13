Bonnie Jean Morgan78, of North Canton, Ohio passed from her home into Heaven August 11, 2020 with family at her side, following complications from cancer. Bonnie was born October 20, 1941 in Canton, Ohio and was a graduate of Timken High School. She lived mostly in Canton, and was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Helen Derby; and brother, David Derby.Bonnie leaves behind her husband of 37 years, Wayne Morgan; sister, Gayle Brown; and sons, Fred (Ranee) Dunn, Frank (Kristin) Dunn, Jeff (Mary) Morgan, and daughter, Lisa (Stefan) Underation. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Bonnie lived with a deep connection to God through her faith, her family, and her friends. She shared the love of Christ to everyone she met, especially through dedication to her husband Wayne and her children, grandchildren, and family. Bonnie was also known for her big laugh, her big smile, and her big hair. She was magnetic and strangers quickly became friends. Her true passion was bringing people to Christ and Bonnie led countless family members and friends to the Lord. Only when we get to Heaven will we see the far reach of her earthly Ministry.Calling hours will be Friday, August 14, 2020 from 6-8 pm at the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home in Canton, Ohio. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 15 at 11 am at Karlo-Libby, Pastor Jim Roma officiating. There is a one-hour viewing prior to the services on Saturday. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Burial at Sunset Hills Burial Park with a luncheon to follow.