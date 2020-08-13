1/1
BONNIE JEAN MORGAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BONNIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie Jean Morgan

78, of North Canton, Ohio passed from her home into Heaven August 11, 2020 with family at her side, following complications from cancer. Bonnie was born October 20, 1941 in Canton, Ohio and was a graduate of Timken High School. She lived mostly in Canton, and was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Helen Derby; and brother, David Derby.

Bonnie leaves behind her husband of 37 years, Wayne Morgan; sister, Gayle Brown; and sons, Fred (Ranee) Dunn, Frank (Kristin) Dunn, Jeff (Mary) Morgan, and daughter, Lisa (Stefan) Underation. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Bonnie lived with a deep connection to God through her faith, her family, and her friends. She shared the love of Christ to everyone she met, especially through dedication to her husband Wayne and her children, grandchildren, and family. Bonnie was also known for her big laugh, her big smile, and her big hair. She was magnetic and strangers quickly became friends. Her true passion was bringing people to Christ and Bonnie led countless family members and friends to the Lord. Only when we get to Heaven will we see the far reach of her earthly Ministry.

Calling hours will be Friday, August 14, 2020 from 6-8 pm at the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home in Canton, Ohio. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 15 at 11 am at Karlo-Libby, Pastor Jim Roma officiating. There is a one-hour viewing prior to the services on Saturday. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Burial at Sunset Hills Burial Park with a luncheon to follow.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
3304949644
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Karlo-Libby Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved