Bonnie JeanMorganCalling hours will be (Tonight) Friday, August 14, 2020 from 6-8 pm at the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home in Canton, Ohio. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 15 at 11 am at Karlo-Libby, Pastor Jim Roma officiating. There is a one-hour viewing prior to the services on Saturday.Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Burial at Sunset Hills Burial Park with a luncheon to follow.