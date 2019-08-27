|
Bonnie K. Mangun
On Thursday, August 22, 2019, Bonnie K. Mangun, 69, of Louisville, Ohio, passed away surrounded by her
husband and children.
She is survived by her
husband, of 47 years, Daniel L. Mangun; children: Laura L. (Christopher) Stump, Marita K. (Patrick) Lones, Dustin D. (Stacy) Mangun and David L. Mangun; and her grandchildren: Jordan and Anna Marissa, Colt, Aubrey and Craig.
Bonnie's family will receive friends Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville, Ohio. Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Harmon officiating. Interment will follow in Westview Cemetery in Carrollton, Ohio. In Lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the family to help defray medical costs. The complete obituary can be viewed, and condolences shared with the family online at: www.paqueletfalk.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 27, 2019